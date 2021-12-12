Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 3,962 shares.The stock last traded at $22.70 and had previously closed at $23.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Simec during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Simec during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

