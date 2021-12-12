Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

