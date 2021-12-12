Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 1.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283,547 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after acquiring an additional 363,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,578,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

