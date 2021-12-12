Hahn Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for approximately 4.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $21,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $121.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.