Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Sells C$39,246.90 in Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 18,689 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$39,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,012,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,126,019.

CVE:HTL opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$2.20. The company has a market cap of C$304.35 million and a PE ratio of 89.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.97.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

