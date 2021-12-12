Handshake Market Capitalization Tops $112.17 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $112.17 million and $1.02 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,065.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.32 or 0.08171280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.00315422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.52 or 0.00908006 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00075733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.84 or 0.00393030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00266894 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 447,347,509 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

