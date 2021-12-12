Handshake Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $115.05 million and approximately $988,735.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,479.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.39 or 0.08179923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00317867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.52 or 0.00912530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00075866 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.54 or 0.00399240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00270992 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 447,141,789 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

