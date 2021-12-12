Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

DNMR stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

