Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,577 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $473.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

