Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 456 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

CTXS opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.69.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.