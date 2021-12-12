Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 1,651.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,635.56 ($21.69).

A number of research firms have issued reports on HL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.60) to GBX 1,381 ($18.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.26) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.36) to GBX 1,315 ($17.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.53) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.83), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($159,361.62).

LON HL traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,317 ($17.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,296.50 ($17.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,452.06.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

