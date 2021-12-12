Haven Protocol Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $103.82 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.36 or 0.00012792 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,708.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.09 or 0.08127481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00317398 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.50 or 0.00912307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00075651 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.20 or 0.00396700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00269896 BTC.

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 16,328,318 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

