HC Wainwright Lowers Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $10.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDUS. Bank of America assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $335.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,578,862 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,528. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

