Head-To-Head Analysis: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) vs. National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RxSight and National Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RxSight 0 0 5 0 3.00 National Vision 1 3 5 0 2.44

RxSight presently has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 72.80%. National Vision has a consensus target price of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.50%. Given RxSight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RxSight is more favorable than National Vision.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RxSight and National Vision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RxSight N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Vision $1.71 billion 2.34 $36.28 million $1.77 27.33

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Profitability

This table compares RxSight and National Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RxSight N/A N/A N/A National Vision 7.49% 15.80% 6.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of RxSight shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of National Vision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Vision beats RxSight on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services. The Corporate/Other segment comprises of the results of operations of the other operating segments and corporate overhead support. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

