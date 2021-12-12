Hedget (HGET) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $162,248.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00006219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00040965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

