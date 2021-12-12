Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

HSDT opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSDT. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

