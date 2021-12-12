Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

