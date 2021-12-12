Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Buys 2,198 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 2.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 100.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $410.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.63. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $252.02 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

