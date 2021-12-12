Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $189,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

