Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS HXGBY traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 129,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,119. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

