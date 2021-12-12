HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.
Shares of HELE stock opened at $245.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $201.02 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.21.
In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Helen of Troy Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
