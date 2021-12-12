HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $245.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $201.02 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.21.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

