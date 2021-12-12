High Performance Blockchain Hits One Day Volume of $537,337.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $537,337.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002818 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00033160 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

