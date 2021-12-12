Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after buying an additional 227,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.50. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.08 and a 1-year high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

