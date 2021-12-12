Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 1,344.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 18.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 8.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 94,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.90 and a 200 day moving average of $189.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

