Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in NovoCure by 135.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NovoCure by 25.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 895.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.42. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.04 and a beta of 0.96.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

