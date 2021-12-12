Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.