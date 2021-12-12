Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,668 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,161 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after buying an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 73.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

