Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,516,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after buying an additional 95,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $222.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

