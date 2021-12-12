HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $14.96

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $14.52. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on HPK. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

