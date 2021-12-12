HighTower Trust Services LTA Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.