HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $11.09 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.4% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $925.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $914.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $898.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

