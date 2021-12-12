HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 2,754 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 18.9% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $153,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

