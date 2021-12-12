Hive One Day Volume Reaches $31.73 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00003212 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $620.05 million and approximately $31.73 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000648 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003107 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 384,205,616 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

