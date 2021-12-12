Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Honeywell International by 102.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

