Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.48 Million

Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to post $886.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $829.00 million and the highest is $952.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $267.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. 5,853,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,733,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after buying an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

