Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $379,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after buying an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,426,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after buying an additional 634,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

