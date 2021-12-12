Hydra Price Reaches $9.92 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $38.28 million and approximately $398,068.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.92 or 0.00019872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.55 or 0.08079481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00079991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,191.15 or 1.00536251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00057150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,756,167 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.