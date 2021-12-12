Ideaology Price Tops $0.23 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $907,040.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:



Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

