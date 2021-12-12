IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $607.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $626.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $447.82 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.