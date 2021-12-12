IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

About IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacture of printed circuit connectors (PCB) for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.