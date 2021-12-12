Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 104,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $242.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.61. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $244.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.