Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.91

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.91 and last traded at $84.03, with a volume of 855811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,059,334 shares of company stock valued at $82,819,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

