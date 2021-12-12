Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $264.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $265.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

