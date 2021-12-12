Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($41.01) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($41.01) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.25 ($49.72).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.