Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 121,359 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.74, a current ratio of 17.37 and a quick ratio of 17.37. The firm has a market cap of £4.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Infrastructure India Company Profile (LON:IIP)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

