Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 213.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 282.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 234,383 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 64.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 74,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

