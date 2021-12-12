Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 769 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 769 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. American Assets Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 254,919 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

