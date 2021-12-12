Insider Buying: Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director Buys $21,180.00 in Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director William D. Rogers acquired 2,000 shares of Battalion Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $21,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BATL opened at $10.34 on Friday. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.52. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 48.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Battalion Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Battalion Oil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Battalion Oil by 36.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

