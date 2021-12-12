Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Purchases 15 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £198 ($262.56).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,298 ($17.21) on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,158 ($15.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.20). The company has a market cap of £35.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,439.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.82) to GBX 1,733 ($22.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.75) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.44) to GBX 1,523 ($20.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($22.81) price target on Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($24.92) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,707.40 ($22.64).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

