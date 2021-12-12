Insider Buying: Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Major Shareholder Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 13,458 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,465.96.

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). Equities research analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

